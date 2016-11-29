John Harold Yocham Obituary

John Harold Yocham, 99, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in Garland, Texas. John was born in Blum, Texas to Terry and Leah (Ashley) Yocham on June, 26, 1917. A World War II veteran, John faithfully served his country as a munitions specialist with the 877th Air Corps, stationed in Ipswitch, England. On January 10, 1951 John married the love of his life, Ima Faye Corley. They lived in Tahoka, Lubbock and then later settled in Rising Star, Texas, where John worked as a rancher and Texaco distributor. An avid hunter, John raised champion hunting dogs and was the proud owner of many horses. John loved a good game of dominos and was a notorious prankster throughout his life. John was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, one brother, Elvis, and two sisters, Betty Boatright, and Doris James. John is survived by many of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many cherished friends. Visitation was at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2016 at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Tahoka. Graveside service followed visitation at 2:30 p.m. at the Tahoka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations can be made to the Pleasant View Cemetery, Blum, Texas or to the Disabled American Veteran's Charitable Trust.