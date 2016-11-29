Home

John Harold Yocham Obituary

Tue, 11/29/2016 - 12:20 Eastland1
John Harold Yocham

John Harold Yocham

June 26, 1917 - November 22, 2016

 

John Harold Yocham, 99, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2016

in Garland, Texas. John was born in Blum, Texas to Terry and Leah (Ashley) Yocham

on June, 26, 1917. A World War II veteran, John faithfully served

his country as a munitions specialist with the 877th Air Corps,

stationed in Ipswitch, England. On January 10, 1951 John married

the love of his life, Ima Faye Corley. They lived in Tahoka, Lubbock

and then later settled in Rising Star, Texas, where John worked

as a rancher and Texaco distributor. An avid hunter, John raised

champion hunting dogs and was the proud owner of many horses.

John loved a good game of dominos and was a notorious prankster

throughout his life.

 

John was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife,

one brother, Elvis, and two sisters, Betty Boatright, and Doris James. 

 

John is survived by many of nieces, nephews, cousins, and

many cherished friends. 

 

Visitation was at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2016

at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Tahoka.

Graveside service  followed visitation at 2:30 p.m. at the Tahoka Cemetery. 

 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations can be

made to the Pleasant View Cemetery, Blum, Texas or to the

Disabled American Veteran's Charitable Trust.

 

