John Harold Yocham Obituary

John Harold Yocham, 99, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2016
in Garland, Texas. John was born in Blum, Texas to Terry and Leah (Ashley) Yocham
on June, 26, 1917. A World War II veteran, John faithfully served
his country as a munitions specialist with the 877th Air Corps,
stationed in Ipswitch, England. On January 10, 1951 John married
the love of his life, Ima Faye Corley. They lived in Tahoka, Lubbock
and then later settled in Rising Star, Texas, where John worked
as a rancher and Texaco distributor. An avid hunter, John raised
champion hunting dogs and was the proud owner of many horses.
John loved a good game of dominos and was a notorious prankster
throughout his life.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife,
one brother, Elvis, and two sisters, Betty Boatright, and Doris James.
John is survived by many of nieces, nephews, cousins, and
many cherished friends.
Visitation was at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2016
at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Tahoka.
Graveside service followed visitation at 2:30 p.m. at the Tahoka Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations can be
made to the Pleasant View Cemetery, Blum, Texas or to the
Disabled American Veteran's Charitable Trust.