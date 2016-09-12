John Wayne Caraway Obituary

John Wayne Caraway, 66, passed away at his home Tuesday, December 6, 2016 in Ranger, Texas.

Services will be held in memory of John at the First Baptist in Ranger on Friday, December 9, 2016.

Visitation was also held on Thursday the 8th at Edwards Funeral home in Ranger.

John was born in Ranger, Texas on March 3, 1950 to Ofer and Dora Caraway.

John had a well service company and worked well at that for forty years. John sure had a sense of humor and could make

anybody smile. He never met a stranger and he would sit and talk with you for hours. He loved people and would give the shirt off his back.

He took very good care of his family and loved every minute of it.

John’s hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, and playing music.

John was preceded in death by his parents and two sons James and Steven Wells; also a great grandson, Rowlyn Keyser.

John is survived by his wife, Barbara Lynn Caraway of Ranger; his brother, Ofer Jackson, JR. Caraway (O.J) and his wife Judy.

He is also survived by his children, John Caraway (JR) and his wife Ashley, Jerry Wells and his wife Vickie, Mike Wells and his wife Toni,

Jammie Lynn Wilson and her husband Whitt all of Ranger. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Hunter Caraway, Justin and Mat Wells,

Meagan, Stormy, Crystal, Heather, and Tyler all also of Ranger, Texas. John was blessed with numerous great grandchildren, and 2 nieces,

Alisha and Sonya. John will be dearly missed.

