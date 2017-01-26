Joseph Donald “Donnie” Ray Obituary

EASTLAND - Joseph Donald “Donnie” Ray, age 56, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, January 1, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

A memorial service to celebrate Donnie’s life will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, February 4, 2017 at 11 am. Arrangements are being made through

Edwards Funeral Home, Eastland, TX.

Donnie was born July, 16, 1960 in Yazoo City, MS to Eugene Jefferson and Earlene Cain Ray. He grew up in Yazoo City and later attended Liberty University

where he received a BA in theology. On September 1, 2006 he married the love of his life, Deborah Ray. They moved to Eastland nearly 6 years ago from

Quinlan, TX when Donnie began his new ministry as the Pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Eastland.

Donnie was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed wood working and creating something beautiful and useful from a simple piece of wood.

He loved the Lord and loved his church family. Donnie was a sweet man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Earlene Ray.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; two step-sons, David Earls and wife Crissy of Commerce, TX, and Brad Earls and wife Carla of Quilan, TX;

one brother, Danny Ray and wife Sue of Quinlan; and two grandchildren, Blayne and Lilly Earls.

