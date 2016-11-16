Joyce Ann Owens Obituary

CISCO – Joyce Ann Owens was born December 2, 1947 in Crawfordsville, Indiana. She was called home to be with

the Lord November 15, 2016 at Cisco Nursing and Rehab Center. Her body will be cremated and a

memorial service will be held at a later date.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Denzil and Mary (Addler) McFadden; one nephew,

James; and one niece, Rebecca.

She is survived by a daughter, Kari Sue Knox of Arkansas; a sister, Mary Ince and husband William of Eastland;

three nephews, Gary Hayes and wife Laurinda of Ballinger, Daniel Hayes and wife Becky of Altus, OK, and

Darren Hayes and wife Tracy of Abilene; one niece, Rhonda Haun and husband Rex of Baird; many

great and great-great nieces and nephews and friends.

She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She loved bingo, puzzles,

Yahtzee and card games. She was a collector of cassette tapes, angels, Walt Disney, and Elvis memorabilia.

She loved people and never met a stranger. She greeted everyone with a hug. She also loved writing poems or

sayings and shared them with everyone. She will be greatly missed but not forgotten. The family owes a debt

of gratitude to the entire staff of Cisco Nursing and Rehab, also to Hendrick Hospice, all for their loving care that

was given. The family is forever grateful.

Online condolences may be left for the family of: www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.