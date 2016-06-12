Kristi Kaye Graham Obituary

Kristi Kaye Graham, 39, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2016 in Abilene.

Funeral services will be 11:00a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home,

5701 Hwy 277 South. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at the funeral home.

Kristi was born in Brownwood, TX to Jerry and Juanita Graham on December 6, 1976.

She attended Cisco College and was employed as a respiratory therapist at Hendrick hospital in Abilene.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, writing poetry, and doing crafts.

She is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Pyper Cope; grandparents, Jeff and Eula Graham,

and Wanda Followwell. Survivors include her mother, Juanita Graham of Abilene;

father, Jerry Graham and wife, Jean of Stephenville; two sons, Tyler Scott Gould of Ft. Hood, TX,

and Brendon Trey Gould of Pleasanton, TX; daughter, Kyelin Lee Cope of Hololulu, HI; sister,

Kimberly Welch and husband, Rahn of Granbury, TX; two step-brothers, Ricky O'Henley and wife,

Jennifer; and Chris O'Henley and wife, Holly all of Ft. Worth; a step-sister, Destiny O'Henley of

Ft. Worth, TX; grandfather, O.D. Followwell of Brownwood, TX; and several nieces, nephews,

aunts, and uncles.

