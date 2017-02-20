LaVonne Leslie Jackson Obituary

LaVonne Leslie Jackson was born on December 12, 1951, to the late Lorenzo Chriesman, Jr., and late Christine Chries­man

in Cisco, Texas. She is preceded in death by her sisters Loretta Chappelle, Jennie V. Chriesman, Doris Chriesman, and her brothers

Lorenzo Chriesman, III, and Edward Lee Chriesman.

She is survived by her son, Sharrod Perry, of Arlington, Texas, her daughter, Christina Roberts, of Atlanta, Georgia, and her grandson,

Malachi Favors, of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as by two sisters, Susie (Timothy) Thomas of Newport News, Virginia, and Glenda (Huey) Turner

of Corpus Christi, Texas, and one brother, Robert Chriesman of Cisco, Texas, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

LaVonne Jackson Leslie was a lifelong learner and passionate educator. At the time of her passing, she was an Associate Professor Emeritus

of Howard University.

She earned her Doctorate in United States History and African History from Howard University, a Master of Arts degree in African-American Studies/

U.S. History from Clark-Atlanta University, and a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Dr. Leslie also worked as a historian for the U.S. Department of Interior, National Register of Historic Places, where she co-edited a book entitled,

African-American Historic Places in the National Register. She has authored many books, including Introduction to Afro-American Studies I,

LaVonne was a fearless adventurer and an avid explorer. Some of the places that her curiosity drew her to include: Senegal and the Gambia in

West Africa; Morocco and Tunisia in North Africa; Taipei, Taiwan; Osaki, Japan; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Lima, Peru; Belize, Central America;

London, En­ gland; Salvador Bahia, Brazil; Cape Coast, Ghana, and Eastern Europe .

LaVonne was truly a servant at heart, and she worked tirelessly in the community. She was a active member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, the Silk Painters,

Association for Third World Studies, West African Research Association, National Association of Professional Women, and the National Association of

Col­ored Women’s Clubs, Inc., the Order of the Eastern Star, the Frederick Douglass Memorial and Historical Association, and The Tuesday Evening Club

of Social Workers.

Besides her many accomplishments and achievements, LaVonne was a woman of courage, strength, integ­ rity, and generosity. She provided guidance

and inspiration to so many, and she was loved by many, and will be missed by many. Although we are saddened by her departure. we are also grateful

for the light, love, and laughter that LaVonne shared with us all during her earthly journey.

Memorial Service for Dr. Jackson will be Saturday , February 25, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Kimbrough Funeral Home in Cisco with Reverend Herman Bealer officiating.

Burial of the Cremains will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.