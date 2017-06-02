Layne Star Salway Obituary

CISCO- Layne Star Salway went home to be with our Lord and Savior Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

A memorial service was held at Edwards Funeral Home in Eastland, on Saturday, February 4, 2017

to celebrate his life.

Layne was born August 29, 2016 in Abilene, Tx. He was a very sweet and loving baby that always had a smile on his face,

he was a gift from God for the short time he was with us, he made a huge impact on many lives during his time here.

The sudden passing of our sweet and loving boy Layne Star Salway has left everyone at a loss of words.

He left behind his heartbroken father and mother, James and Dyanna, his siblings, Jace, Breanna, and Skylynn,

his grandparents, Mike and Barbara Stanley, Virginia Fuquay, and Ed Salway, and numerous loving aunts and uncles,

along with numerous cousins.

Online condolences can be made at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.