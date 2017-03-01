Lenin Debs (L.D.) Baird Obituary

Lenin Debs (L.D.) Baird age 94, formerly of the Scranton community passed away January 2, 2017.

Funeral Service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Kimbrough Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Reverend Howard Stovall.

Burial will follow at Scranton Cemetery under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

L.D. was born November 19, 1922 in Pioneer, Texas to Charley Wesley and Sara Dillie (Melton) Baird. He was a graduate of Scranton High School in Scranton, Texas.

L.D. was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in World War II. He was an oil field pumper for Union Oil 76 and Chevron. After his retirement he farmed and

mowed lawns for people in the Cisco community. He was also groundskeeper for the Scranton Community Center and the Scranton Cemetery. He retired in 2006.

L.D. married Katie Beth (Speegle) June 10, 1946 at Mitchell Baptist Church in Cisco, Texas. She preceded him in death February 29, 2016. He was a member of

Mitchell Baptist Church.

Survivors are his children Richard Baird and wife Anola of Houston, Texas. Ronnie Baird and wife Teresa of Spring, Texas. And Katie Lynn Lindsey and husband Bo of Colleyville, Texas.

Thirteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death also by a son James Baird.