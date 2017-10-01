Linda Joyce (Whitehead) Rivers Obituary

Linda Joyce (Whitehead) Rivers, age 66, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Abilene Regional Medical Center in Abilene, TX.

She was born on July 5, 1950 in Ranger, TX to Joe Weldon Whitehead and Ethel Arlene “Joyce” (Pearson) Whitehead. She graduated from Baird High School in 1968

and worked in sales for several years until multiple back surgeries left her partially disabled. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Baird.

Linda had a beautiful spirit and was a woman of many talents. She was an artist in many ways. She had a love for singing, playing instruments and left her mark

through her poetry. Linda was funny and could make you laugh until you cried. Even at her worst, and in pain, Linda always found the best in everything. She was a true

prayer warrior and Christian soldier, who loved God deeply. She cherished her family and adored her German Shepherds, “Ruby” and “Lobo”. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory include the love of her life and husband, Ron Rivers of Abilene, TX; daughter, Mica Pharris and husband Tom of Abilene; son, Ronnie Rivers and

fiancee Teresa of Leander, TX; sisters, Sheri Whitehead and Bobby of Putnam and Jo Lynn Collins and husband Sonny, both of Putnam, and Betty Jo Fraley of Cisco; brothers,

Russell “Bochi” Whitehead of Putnam and James Whitehead and wife Karen of DeLeon, TX; two grandchildren, Trinity Rivers and Katie Pharris; two German Shepherds, Ruby and Lobo;

numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of great friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Arlene “Joyce” Pearson; her stepmother, Beth Whitehead and father, Joe Weldon Whitehead.

Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Putnam Cemetery in Putnam, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Parker Funeral Home in Baird.

In Linda’s memory, donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choice.