Lylia Pearl Mehaffey Obituary

Lylia Pearl Mehaffey passed away on September 16th, 2016 at the age of 79.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 23rd, at The Carbon Community Center. All are welcome

to attend and celebrate Lylia Pearl Mehaffey’s life.

Lylia Pearl Mehaffey was born on August 9th, 1937 in Healdton, Oklahoma, to parents Burl Houston and

Frankie Faye (Kuykendall) Houston.

She grew up in Morton Valley and graduated from Eastland High School in 1955.

Lylia had an energy about her that was endearing. If there were ever eyes that truly sparkled, they were Lylia’s.

Her mischievous spirit, quirky antics and witty puns will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Paul Mehaffey, Sr. and sister, Faye Flinn

Lylia Pearl is survived by her children, Lylia Sue King and husband Jon, Jerry Paul Mehaffey Jr.and wife Mara,

her brother Louie Houston, and her grandchildren Kaci King, Hunter King and Luke Mehaffey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department.