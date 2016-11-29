Margaret Boatman McGough Obituary

Margaret Boatman McGough entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, November 28, 2016 in Abilene, Texas. Services will be held 1:00 PM

Thursday, December 1, 2016 at First United Methodist Church in Cross Plains, Texas. Services are under the direction of

Kimbrough Funeral Home and will be officiated by Kevin Morton. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco, Texas.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2016 from 5-7 p.m. at Kimbrough Funeral Home 300 W 9th St Cisco, TX.

Margaret was born August 20, 1923 in Sabinal, Tx. She grew up in Cisco, Texas where she graduated from high school.

She married Darries J. McGough May 23, 1940 in Brownwood, Tx. They were a military family for 20 years and moved

frequently with little notice while raising their six children. They lived in many parts of Texas, as well as New Mexico and Virginia.

They settled in Abilene, Tx. In the 1960’s. Margaret graduated from American Business College and worked for the

Abilene Reporter News until her retirement in the late 80’s. After her husband’s death, she moved to Cross Plains, Tx.

to live with her daughter and made the farm her home for 20 years.

Margaret was a loving mother and Granny to many. She was very proud of her family and loved every opportunity that she got to tell her friends

all about them. She loved the holidays and family get-togethers and cherished every chance to spend time with her family. She spent many hours sewing,

crocheting, and playing music on her organ for her family and friends during her lifetime. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, gardening and working

on the farm. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Abilene, Tx. and First United Methodist Church in Cross Plains, Tx.

Granny was known to be feisty, and stern but was a strong Christian lady who taught her family how to overcome life’s obstacles. She endured many hardships,

but never let it compromise her faith. She was looking forward to heaven and to be reunited with her family. Our family was blessed to have her leading

five generations. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darries; sons Floyd and Bob; daughters Elizabeth and Sandra; grandson Randy and granddaughter Becky.

Left to treasure her memory are daughters Gloria Hill and husband Grady of Terrell, Tx., Karen Chapman of Abilene, tx.; daughter in law Carolyn McGough of McGregor, Tx.; Sister Marye Steadham and husband Don of Eden, Tx; Brother Kenneth Boatman and wife Loida of China Springs, Tx.; 15 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 31 great-great grandchildren with one on the way, and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express our sincere thanks to those who cared for her; Dr. Keith Robinson, Dr. Nancy Daggubati, Hendrick ICU nurses, and Hendrick Hospice.