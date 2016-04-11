Margaret Torres Obituary

CISCO- Margaret Torres, 87, of Cisco Texas passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at Eastland Memorial Hospital.

Rosary was held at 6 p.m. Sunday , October 23, 2016 at Kimbrough Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2016 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Cisco officiated by

Deacon Ruben Castaneda. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home.

Margaret was born June 4, 1929 in Cisco, Texas to Francisco and Heliodora (Gomez) Tolentino. She lived in Cisco

her entire life. Margaret married John Torres on May 5, 1945 in Cisco. She worked at Boss Manufacturing Company

for many years and also worked as a teacher’s aide at Cisco Elementary. She retired from the Cisco Independent School District.

Margaret was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Cisco and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband John Torres of Cisco, son Joe Torres and wife Mary of Farmer’s Branch, Texas, daughter

Eloise Seymour and husband Peter of Irving, Texas. Nine Grandchildren: Yolanda Torres, Mary Jo Christensen, Sarah Price,

Teresa Sneed, Andrea Gaeta, John Gaeta, Jessica Gaeta, Abigail Seymour and Rebekah Seymour.

Four great-grandchildren: Allison Price, Hayden Price, Autumn Frazier and Brayden Gaeta.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Helen Torres Gaeta, brothers Joe, Fidel and Ruben Tolentino,

sister Tomasa Sigala and brother-in-law Paul Sigala.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials are made to the Cisco Senior Nutrition Program or charity of your choice.