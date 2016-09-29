Margie Garcia Obituary

On Monday September 26, 2016, Margie Garcia was called home to be with the Lord after her battle with lung cancer.

Funeral services for Margie will be held in Eastland and in Farmersville. In Eastland there will be a viewing on

Thursday, September 29th from 6-8 pm at Edwards Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will be in Eastland on Friday, September 30th

at The Daugherty Street Church of Christ in Eastland at 2 pm. Graveside services will be held in Farmersville on Sunday, October 2nd

at 2 pm at the Cemetery in Farmersville.

Margie spent the last 20 plus years in Eastland Texas where she worked for Eastland Healthcare as a maintenance supervisor for 15 years.

Prior to moving to Eastland, Margie worked for Resistol Hats in Garland, Texas. In October 1971 Margie married Tony Garcia in Rockwall, Texas.

Margie was preceded in death by her mother and father James and Ima Nell Pickel. Her husband Tony and sons Steven and James Allen Garcia.

Margie is survived by Christy and Samantha Garcia of Hutto, Tx; James and Sherry Pickel of Farmersville; Cynthia Ann And Juan Muniz of Farmersville.

She is also survived by her lifelong best friend, Nancy and CR McQueen of Eastland; grandsons, Justin Garcia of Farmersville,

Matthew Prickett of Eastland, and Michael Gill of Merkel, TX; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and grand dogs.

Margie was always known to make everyone she met laugh. She always knew how to put a smile on anyone's face. It was always

known that Margie never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off her back to help you out if you needed it. Margie loved her

Texas Rangers and watching any softball or baseball game on television. She loved her sports. Margie's last wishes were to not cry over

her because she is with the good Lord above and with her son Steven and couldn't be in a better place.

In lieu of flowers Margie asked that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in her name.