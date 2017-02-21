Marilyn Frances Thompson Obituary

CISCO- Marilyn Frances Thompson 75, of Cisco passed from this life Sunday February 19, 2017 in a Dallas Hospital.

Graveside service will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Oakwood Cemetery officiated by Reverend Howard Stovall

directed by Kimbrough Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Frances was born February 24, 1941 in Denton County to parents Mike Alan and Hattie Christine (Stone) Long.

She was employed as a secretary for Home Interiors in Dallas. Frances married Benjamin Lee Thompson, May 23, 1959 in Denton, Texas.

He preceded her in death on January 25, 2015.

Survivors include daughters; Terry Ballinger and husband Richard of Cisco, Penny Burns and husband Douglas of Cisco, Sons; Benjie Thompson

of Cisco and Steve Alan Thompson and wife Caroline of Lewisville.

Grandchildren are Joshua Franklin Walls and wife Shanna, LeannaLynn Blakeley and husband Chris, Christopher Dewayne Burns and

wife Krystal, Samantha Ranae Cormier and husband Darren, Steve Austin Thompson, and Shelby Caitlynn Thompson.

Great Grandchildren are Damian Nathaniel Walls, Chelsea Leann Walls, Madison Grace Blakeley, Cagan Blakeley, James Franklin Walls, Emmalee Frances Walls,

Evalynn Grey Burns, Shelby Cormier, and Joseph Cormier. One Great Great Grandchild Grayson Cormier.