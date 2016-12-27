Marion (Lanny) Lanette Magill Obituary

Marion (Lanny) Lanette Magill was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 28, 1953 to William and Imogene McInnis.

She went home to her Heavenly Father on December 22, 2016.She was raised in Alpine, Texas. Lanny later married and moved

to Monahans, Texas and raised three children. Lanny moved to Ranger, Texas in 1996 where she lived.

Lanny is survived by her two daughters Courtney and Stanna Magill, one son William Levi Magill, a brother Wayne Fabian and

one sister Sherry Fabian, and three grandchildren Trista Magill, Talia Hughes and Grant Magill.

Lanny was loved by many and will be missed by her family and friends. The family will conduct a memorial service at a later date.

Condolences can be made online at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com