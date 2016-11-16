Marjorie (Marj) Faye Lamb Obituary

Marjorie (Marj) Faye Lamb was born at home in the Texas community of Alameda on February 12, 1926.

She left her earthly home on the morning of November 15, 2016, to be with her Jesus.

Marj called Eastland County her home for 90 years. She graduated from the Alameda High School.

She married the love of her life Fred E. Lamb on September 26, 1943 in Eastland, Texas.

They enjoyed many good years together before Fred was called home in June of 1993.

On September 26, 1993 they would have celebrated 50 years together.

Marj worked as a crafter and worked many years in several retail stores. She was a member of many clubs

and Organizations; TEEA Club, Ranger Garden Club, Ft. Worth Ceramic Club and a member of the

Beta Sigma Phi for 60 years.

Marj was preceded in death by her parents W. E. “Doc” and Alice Culvert, by her husband

Fred E. Lamb, her daughter Fredda Jolley and one grandchild and one great grandchild.

Marj is survived by her son William (Bill) L. Lamb, daughter Kathy Haugen and husband

Barney, her adoptive daughter Sheila Bond and nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren

and five great great grandchildren.

Services for Marj will be on Friday November 18, 2016 at the Alameda Tabernacle at

Alameda Cemetery at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Tabernacle starting at 1 p.m.

On behalf of Marj and her family they request that memorials be designated to the

Ranger Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Ranger.