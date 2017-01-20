Merillyn Aiken Obituary

Merillyn Aiken, 74, of Cross Plains, TX, passed away in Abilene on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, January 23, 2017 at Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in Cross Plains with Jeff Addison officiating.

Burial will follow the service at the Pioneer Cemetery in Cross Plains, Texas. The family will have a time of visitation from 6:00 – 8:00 PM,

Sunday at Higginbotham Funeral Home, Cross Plains, TX.