Mildred Jeannette Orendorff Brewer Obituary
|
Mildred Jeannette Orendorff Brewer, a loving wife, mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother went home to be with her Savior on January 22,
2017 in De Leon, Texas.
The memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday,
January 28, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Nowlin Anders Funeral Home Chapel in De
Leon, Texas with Rev. Franklin Krause officiating. Pallbearers will be
Earl Hudgins, Rocky Bunting, Craig Beskow, Brad Bunting, Clint
Caraway, Bart Masters, Michael Krause, Matthew Krause, and Joel
Beskow. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren.
Mildred was born to Stephen H. Orendorff and Mary Allie (Cunningham)
Orendorff on March 5, 1920 in Mangum, Oklahoma. Mildred married her
high school sweetheart, Harold Haston Brewer, on September 14, 1942 in
Fort Belvior, Virginia. Haston was overseas for their first wedding
anniversary and surrendered to the ministry while serving in the army
in India and Burma. The Lord was also preparing Mildred to be a
pastor's wife. Mildred has served her Lord and Savior most of her
life. She was very active as a youth at First Baptist Church in
Mangum, Oklahoma. She participated in Bible Drills and Training Union
during her younger years as well as attending Youth Camps at Falls
Creek Encampment. They both attended Southwestern Seminary in Fort
Worth, Texas. Mildred served in the various churches Haston pastored
as a children's Sunday School teacher, WMU president, teaching in
Vacation Bible School, member of the choir, pianist, guest speaker for
various community and church women's organizations as well as
faithfully fulfilling the role of a pastor's wife. Anyone who knew or
met Mildred experienced her love for her Savior.
Mildred loved her family. She was happiest when she was with her
family, and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the
pride of her life. Another joy of her life was annual "Family
Christmas" when the entire family
(daughters, sons-in-laws, grandchildren and spouses,
great-grandchildren) gathered to celebrate the birth of Christ.
Mildred loved the reading of the Christmas story and led the family in
carols. Her family has been richly blessed by this longtime family
tradition. Of most importance to Mildred was that her family knew and
were serving the Lord. She always had a concern for the lost. Mildred
has always been the captain of the "Family Prayer Chain". When any
family member had a concern or prayer request you could always count
on her to be contacting the family and leading the way in prayer for
whatever the concern was. Mildred spent countless hours talking with
her Lord.
She leaves a void in our lives, but has left behind a great legacy of
faith, love, hope and wonderful memories for her family and friends.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Mary Allie
Orendorff; husband, Haston; siblings and spouses, Jewel Wileman and
husband, Roy; Velma Thacker and husband, Raymond; Mamie Belle Hart and
husband, Ross; Eddie Orendorff and wife, Dorothy; and Edna Morris and
husband, Wayne.
Survivors include daughters, Sue Hudgins and husband Earl of
Wolfforth, Texas; Martha Bunting and husband Rocky of De Leon,Texas;
Jan Beskow and husband Craig of Cleburne, Texas; Sarah Krause and
husband Franklin of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Jennifer Caraway
and husband Clint of Keller, Texas; Brad Bunting and wife Amy of Molt,
Montana; Dr. Amanda Masters and husband, Bart of Lubbock, Texas;
Michael Krause and wife Lesley of Lincoln, Nebraska; Matthew Krause
and wife Jennie of Haslet, Texas; Joel Beskow and wife Amy of
Cleburne, Texas; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, and Ethan
Caraway; Haston, Hannah, Lily and Luke Bunting; Asher and Shiloh
Krause; Jeremiah, Hannah Sue, James, Gracie, and Ruthie Krause;
Cassidy, Elliott, and Andrew Beskow; brother-in-law Ed Harris of
Grapevine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Baptist Men
Disaster Relief, 5351 Catron Dr., Dallas, TX 75227, Samaritan's Purse,
PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.