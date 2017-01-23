Home

Mildred Jeannette Orendorff Brewer Obituary

Mon, 01/23/2017 - 15:39 Eastland1
Mildred Jeannette Orendorff Brewer

 

 

Mildred Jeannette Orendorff Brewer, a loving wife, mother, grandmother  

and great-grandmother went home to be with her Savior on January 22,  

2017 in De Leon, Texas.

 

The memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday,  

January 28, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Nowlin Anders Funeral Home Chapel in De  

Leon, Texas with Rev. Franklin Krause officiating. Pallbearers will be  

Earl Hudgins, Rocky Bunting, Craig Beskow, Brad Bunting, Clint  

Caraway, Bart Masters, Michael Krause, Matthew Krause, and Joel  

Beskow. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren.

 

Mildred was born to Stephen H. Orendorff and Mary Allie (Cunningham)  

Orendorff on March 5, 1920 in Mangum, Oklahoma.  Mildred married her  

high school sweetheart, Harold Haston Brewer, on September 14, 1942 in  

Fort Belvior, Virginia. Haston was overseas for their first wedding  

anniversary and surrendered to the ministry while serving in the army  

in India and Burma. The Lord was also preparing Mildred to be a  

pastor's wife. Mildred has served her Lord and Savior most of her  

life. She was very active as a youth at First Baptist Church in  

Mangum, Oklahoma. She participated in Bible Drills and Training Union  

during her younger years as well as attending Youth Camps at Falls  

Creek Encampment. They both attended Southwestern Seminary in Fort  

Worth, Texas. Mildred served in the various churches Haston pastored  

as a children's Sunday School teacher, WMU president, teaching in  

Vacation Bible School, member of the choir, pianist, guest speaker for  

various community and church women's organizations as well as  

faithfully fulfilling the role of a pastor's wife.  Anyone who knew or  

met Mildred experienced her love for her Savior.

 

Mildred loved her family. She was happiest when she was with her  

family, and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the  

pride of her life. Another joy of her life was annual "Family  

Christmas" when the entire family

(daughters, sons-in-laws, grandchildren and spouses,  

great-grandchildren) gathered to celebrate the birth of Christ.  

Mildred loved the reading of the Christmas story and led the family in  

carols. Her family has been richly blessed by this longtime family  

tradition. Of most importance to Mildred was that her family knew and  

were serving the Lord. She always had a concern for the lost. Mildred  

has always been the captain of the "Family Prayer Chain".  When any  

family member had a concern or prayer request you could always count  

on her to be contacting the family and leading the way in prayer for  

whatever the concern was. Mildred spent countless hours talking with  

her Lord.

She leaves a void in our lives, but has left behind a great legacy of  

faith, love, hope and wonderful memories for her family and friends.

 

Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Mary Allie  

Orendorff; husband, Haston; siblings and spouses, Jewel Wileman and  

husband, Roy; Velma Thacker and husband, Raymond; Mamie Belle Hart and  

husband, Ross; Eddie Orendorff and wife, Dorothy; and Edna Morris and  

husband, Wayne.

 

Survivors include daughters, Sue Hudgins and husband Earl of  

Wolfforth, Texas; Martha Bunting and husband Rocky of De Leon,Texas;  

Jan Beskow and husband Craig of Cleburne, Texas; Sarah Krause and  

husband Franklin of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Jennifer Caraway  

and husband Clint of Keller, Texas; Brad Bunting and wife Amy of Molt,  

Montana; Dr. Amanda Masters and husband, Bart of Lubbock, Texas;  

Michael Krause and wife Lesley of Lincoln, Nebraska; Matthew Krause  

and wife Jennie of Haslet, Texas; Joel Beskow and wife Amy of  

Cleburne, Texas; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, and Ethan  

Caraway; Haston, Hannah, Lily and Luke Bunting; Asher and Shiloh  

Krause; Jeremiah, Hannah Sue, James, Gracie, and Ruthie Krause;  

Cassidy, Elliott, and Andrew Beskow; brother-in-law Ed Harris of  

Grapevine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

 

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Baptist Men  

Disaster Relief, 5351 Catron Dr., Dallas, TX 75227, Samaritan's Purse,  

PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or the charity of your choice.  

Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.

 

Eastland County Today

215 S. Seaman St. Eastland, Texas 76448 (254) 629-1707