Mildred Jeannette Orendorff Brewer Obituary

Mildred Jeannette Orendorff Brewer, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went home to be with her Savior on January 22, 2017 in De Leon, Texas. The memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Nowlin Anders Funeral Home Chapel in De Leon, Texas with Rev. Franklin Krause officiating. Pallbearers will be Earl Hudgins, Rocky Bunting, Craig Beskow, Brad Bunting, Clint Caraway, Bart Masters, Michael Krause, Matthew Krause, and Joel Beskow. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren. Mildred was born to Stephen H. Orendorff and Mary Allie (Cunningham) Orendorff on March 5, 1920 in Mangum, Oklahoma. Mildred married her high school sweetheart, Harold Haston Brewer, on September 14, 1942 in Fort Belvior, Virginia. Haston was overseas for their first wedding anniversary and surrendered to the ministry while serving in the army in India and Burma. The Lord was also preparing Mildred to be a pastor's wife. Mildred has served her Lord and Savior most of her life. She was very active as a youth at First Baptist Church in Mangum, Oklahoma. She participated in Bible Drills and Training Union during her younger years as well as attending Youth Camps at Falls Creek Encampment. They both attended Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Mildred served in the various churches Haston pastored as a children's Sunday School teacher, WMU president, teaching in Vacation Bible School, member of the choir, pianist, guest speaker for various community and church women's organizations as well as faithfully fulfilling the role of a pastor's wife. Anyone who knew or met Mildred experienced her love for her Savior. Mildred loved her family. She was happiest when she was with her family, and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the pride of her life. Another joy of her life was annual "Family Christmas" when the entire family (daughters, sons-in-laws, grandchildren and spouses, great-grandchildren) gathered to celebrate the birth of Christ. Mildred loved the reading of the Christmas story and led the family in carols. Her family has been richly blessed by this longtime family tradition. Of most importance to Mildred was that her family knew and were serving the Lord. She always had a concern for the lost. Mildred has always been the captain of the "Family Prayer Chain". When any family member had a concern or prayer request you could always count on her to be contacting the family and leading the way in prayer for whatever the concern was. Mildred spent countless hours talking with her Lord. She leaves a void in our lives, but has left behind a great legacy of faith, love, hope and wonderful memories for her family and friends. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Mary Allie Orendorff; husband, Haston; siblings and spouses, Jewel Wileman and husband, Roy; Velma Thacker and husband, Raymond; Mamie Belle Hart and husband, Ross; Eddie Orendorff and wife, Dorothy; and Edna Morris and husband, Wayne. Survivors include daughters, Sue Hudgins and husband Earl of Wolfforth, Texas; Martha Bunting and husband Rocky of De Leon,Texas; Jan Beskow and husband Craig of Cleburne, Texas; Sarah Krause and husband Franklin of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Jennifer Caraway and husband Clint of Keller, Texas; Brad Bunting and wife Amy of Molt, Montana; Dr. Amanda Masters and husband, Bart of Lubbock, Texas; Michael Krause and wife Lesley of Lincoln, Nebraska; Matthew Krause and wife Jennie of Haslet, Texas; Joel Beskow and wife Amy of Cleburne, Texas; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, and Ethan Caraway; Haston, Hannah, Lily and Luke Bunting; Asher and Shiloh Krause; Jeremiah, Hannah Sue, James, Gracie, and Ruthie Krause; Cassidy, Elliott, and Andrew Beskow; brother-in-law Ed Harris of Grapevine; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief, 5351 Catron Dr., Dallas, TX 75227, Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or the charity of your choice.