Myrle M. Peterson Obituary

Mrs. Myrle Peterson, 88, now walks with our Heavenly Father. On January 14, 2017, after twelve days in Abilene Regional Medical

Center in Abilene, TX, God answered her calling prayers and took her home.

Funeral services will be 1:30p.m., Friday, January 20, 2017 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home Chapel of Faith, 5701 Hwy 277 South with

Dr. Kelvin J. Kelly of First Baptist Church of Cisco, TX officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be

Thursday evening from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South, Abilene.

Mrs. Peterson had been a resident of Cisco for many years until she moved back to Abilene to be closer to family. She was a devoted

member of the First Baptist Church of Cisco. After retirement as apartment managers in Odessa, TX she and her late husband, Earl Peterson

enjoyed life on their small ranch near Cisco and she later worked at Greer's Western Store in Eastland until her early eighties. She was not one to

stay home and always sought the company and friendship of others.

Mrs. Peterson was born August 1, 1928 in Abilene, TX to William Anderson Bowles and Mandy (Wooten) Bowles. She married Earl Peterson on

October 18, 1945 in Abilene. Mrs. Peterson loved her Lord, her church, her family and her many friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Lucretia Nall of Amarillo; her son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Nikki Peterson of Abilene; her brother and

sister-in-law, Floyd and Marjorie Gilbreth of Eula; her grandchildren, Brandy Peterson of Graham, Leann Peterson of Lewisville, Bobby Stamps of Amarillo,

Russell Jenkins of Amarillo, Butch Stamps of Ohio, Randall Jenkins of Ft. Worth, Daniel and wife, Wendi Moffett of Denver and William Moffett and wife,

Deanna of Baltimore; and nine great-grandchildren, Hunter, Bradley, Katie, Chloe, Chatham, Ella, Ava, Liam, and Harrison.

Memorials may be sent to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 (phone: 1-877-247-2426).

