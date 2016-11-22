Nancy Mayo Obituary

Nancy Mayo was born in Ranger, Texas on February 1, 1941 and went to her heavenly home on

November 20, 2016.

Nancy was a long time resident of Ranger, Texas. She went to school in Ranger and graduated from

Ranger High School. She was a member of the St. Rita Catholic Church.

Nancy was a loving wife and mother. Besides being a wife and mother she also worked 30 years

for Walmart before retiring.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Emeterio and Florencia Vasquez.

She is survived by her husband Natividad Mayo, her son Earl Hernandez and wife Rhonda,

her son Eric Hernandez and wife Holly, and five brothers; Cruz Vasquez, Luis Vasquez,

Alfonzo Vasquez, John Vasquez, and Emeterio Vasquez Jr., three sisters; Hilary Vasquez,

Fern Vasquez, and Teresa Vasquez, four grandchildren; Meagan Hernandez, Tavan Hernandez,

Joaxon Hernandez and Carter Hernandez; and one great grandchild, Leland Koerna and

numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday night November 25 from 6-8 pm, at Edwards Funeral Home

in Ranger, followed with a rosary at 7pm.

Funeral Services will be Saturday November 26, 2016, 11am at St. Rita Catholic Church in

Ranger, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Ranger.