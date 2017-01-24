Nathan Peter Marzili Obituary

Nathan Peter Marzili,

August 30, 1950 –

January 23, 2017

CARBON – Nathan Peter Marzili, 66, retired spray painter and the Jack of all trades, left this present Earthly life on

January 23, 2017 to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Carbon Community Baptist Church

with Pastor Jody Forbes officiating. Arrangements for cremation are by Lacy Funeral Home.

Nathan was born in Camden, New Jersey on August 30, 1950 to Virginia and Peter Marzili. He married Cindy Monk

on January 28, 2000, in Grapevine, Texas. Nathan was someone who was fun-loving, who laughed each day of his life,

and also had a heart of gold. He would help out anyone and would work for others with joy and a happy heart. He was also

very clever to always find a way to make things work out.

Nathan will always be remembered and tremendously missed by all those who knew him. His wife will miss him dearly.

He was a member of the Carbon Community Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Marzili of Carbon, Texas; children, Rebecca Marzili of Arlington, Texas, Jasin Monk and wife,

Tiffany of Trenton, Texas, Shaylin Monk and wife, Joy of McKinney, Texas, Amanda Marie Sears of Euless, Texas, and

Nathan Peter Marzili, Jr. of Euless, Texas; sisters, Faith Solida and husband, Michael of Arlington, Texas and Helen McKown and husband,

Robert of Haltom City, Texas; granddaughters, Amanda Marie Sears, II, Chelsea Lynn Monk, Ava Louise Monk, Avery Lavern Monk, and

Phallon Maryium-Louann Monk; one great-granddaughter, Leola Rose Gonzales; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other extended

family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Peter Marzili; brothers, Aaron Marzili and Timothy Marzili; sisters, Sarah Marzili,

Martha Young, and Bernice Henderson.

Online condolences can be made at www.lacyfuneral.com.