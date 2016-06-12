Odis Arthur "Art" Smith Obituary

Odis Arthur “Art” Smith was born on May 5, 1957 in Weatherford, Texas. Art went to be with the Lord

on December 3, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Art grew up in Carbon. He worked hard as a carpenter most of his life. He loved animals, his family,

building things and he hardly ever met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Arthur Smith of Carbon, Texas. Mother,

Eddie Elizabeth Worthen of Onalaska, Texas. And sister, Janice Savage of Weatherford, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Terresa Smith. Son Danny Smith and wife Kristina of

Eastland, son Eric Smith and wife Candice of Onalaska, Texas and daughter Traci Smith and

fiance Paul Arzola of Eastland. 7 grandchildren, 1 brother and 3 sisters.

Visitation for Art Smith will be at Edwards Funeral home in Eastland on Friday, December 9th

from 5 PM-7 PM. Funeral services will be held at Edwards funeral home on Saturday, December 10th at 1 PM.

Followed by graveside at Romney Cemetery.