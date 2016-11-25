Oral Andrew Fox Obituary

RANGER – Oral Andrew Fox, 87 of Ranger, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2016 in Plano.

A visitation will be 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, November 25th at Edwards Funeral Home in Ranger.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 26th at the Mesquite & Rusk Church of Christ in Ranger.

Burial will follow in the Merriman Cemetery directed by Edwards Funeral Home of Ranger.

Mr. Fox was born September 8, 1929 in Eastland to Walter Oral Fox and Ellie Mae (Taylor) Fox. He graduated from Olden High School.

He married Peggy Langdon in 1949 in Olden. He worked for Mobil Oil Company before buying the Western Auto store in Ranger in 1968,

which he and Peggy owned and operated until 2000. He was a member of the Mesquite & Rusk Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Mark Fox and Lynn Fox; a sister, Betty Whisenant; and a brother, Hervey Fox.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Peggy; his daughter, Sheila Liquori of Plano and husband Sal; a sister Juanita Vaughan of DeLeon;

Grandsons: Mark Fox, Jr of Ranger and wife Jenny; Chad Fox of Bentonville, AR and wife Ashleigh; Lance Fox of McKinney and wife Michelle;

Chris Chapman of Rio Rancho, NM and Casey Chapman of Rio Rancho, NM. Great-grandchildren: Haley, Mason, Holly, Mitch, Max, Hadley, Hudson and Sonny.

Lots of friends and extended family members. He was loved by so many!