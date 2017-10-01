Pedro (Pete) DeLeon, Jr. Obituary

Pedro (Pete) Moreno DeLeon Jr., 72 of Cisco passed away January 7, 2017 in Abilene, Texas.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017 at First Baptist Church officiated by Reverend Eddie Gonzales.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pete was born March 14, 1944 to Pedro and Julia (Moreno) DeLeon III., in Rio Grande City, Texas.

He was employed by Terra Firma Plant in Cisco then went to work for Burgess/Peerless in the steel fabrication industry.

He married Felipa Martinez on December 26, 1965 in Houston, Texas. She preceded him in death July 17, 2009.

Survivors are his children Margaret Gaeta and husband Leo of Fort Worth, Texas; Rita Sustaita and husband Richard of Houston, Texas;

Angie Guidry and husband Randy of Cisco; Pedro DeLeon III and wife Brenda of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Grandchildren: Michael Paul Gaeta, Lisa Marie Gaeta, Richard Santos, Jesse Santos, Eric Jimenez, Merissa Moore, Kasey Guidry, Mason Guidry,

Duane Walkingstick, Pedro Antonio DeLeon, and Marcos Enrique DeLeon.

Great Grandchildren: Megan, Symone, Natalie, and Rhylee Santos , Payten Stewart, Kailauni Jimenez, Jordan Jimenez, Taj Moore-Walkingstick,

Tai Moore-Walkingstick, Braden Moore, Addy Simmons, Lupe, Isaiah, Elijiah, Josiah, and Akaylah Gaeta

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Eugene and his wife Felipa.