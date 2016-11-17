Phillip Randall Schaefer Obituary

Phillip Randall Schaefer 62, of Cross Plains was called home to his Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 15, 2016.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 A.M. Friday, November 18, 2016 at New Life Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church officiated

by Don Martin and Cynthia Tollett 306 West 17th Street Cisco, Texas. Interment will be at Romney Cemetery on Hwy 183 south

of Cisco under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home of Cisco.

Visitation will be Thursday evening 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Phillip was born December 31, 1953 in Cisco, Texas to Henry Axel and Thelma Hattie (Whatley) Schaefer. He attended school in

Cisco and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from Texas Bible College in Houston. Phillip married Susan Jeanette (Swindle)

June 2, 1979 in Romney, Texas. He was employed by Airgas in Abilene as an electrician and also Pastored the

Cross Plains United Pentecostal Church.

Survivors are his wife Susan of Cross Plains, Texas. Son Benjamin Schaefer and wife Ruby of Hurst, Texas. Daughter Starla Neighbors

and husband Dustin of Stephenville, Texas. Mother Thelma Schaefer of Cisco and Sister Ruth Stewart of Cisco,

Grandchildren; Kennedy Schaefer of Hurst, Texas and Trevor, Lena, and Hannah Neighbors of Stephenville.

He was preceded by his Father Henry Schaefer.

Memorials may be directed to the Texas School for the Deaf .1102 S Congress Ave. Austin Texas 78704