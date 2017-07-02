Phyllis "Susi" Crowder McDaniel Obituary

Phyllis “Susi” Crowder McDaniel, 73 passed away in Fort Worth, TX on Thursday, February 2, 2017 from complications

associated with a gastric rupture.

Born in Cisco, TX on November 22, 1943 to Cecil and Myrtie Crowder, Susi was the only daughter among three brothers.

Susi’s many talents include, singing professionally with her family in a country western band, to fashion and business,

all accomplished while raising two boys.

On October 27, 1995 she married Ross McDaniel and together they guided two young daughters to adulthood.

Susi was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Myrtie Crowder and her brother Sonny.

Susi is survived by her husband of 23 years Ross McDaniel, her son: Donny Pendleton and his wife Vicki and their children:

Justin, Ryan and Cara and great grand- children Kristopher, Alison, and Brooke. Son: Scott Bush and wife Sara and their daughters:

Bailey, and Emily. Daughters: Buffy, Danielle and her son Cooper. Brother: Joe and wife Carrol and their children: Kimberly, Gary and Richard.

Brother: Marty and his son Joshua. As well as many extended family and numerous friends.

Celebration of Life service to be held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Laurel Land, 7100 Crowley Road Fort Worth.

With burial in Cisco, Texas on February 18. 2017, time to be announced. For additional information call 817-293-1350

It is the desire of the family that donations be made to “Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America”

(http://online.ccfa.org/site/TR/?fr_id=6800&pg=team&team_id=197691) 800-207-9600 under the name of Susi McDaniel.