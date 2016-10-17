R. L. Miller Obituary

R L Miller, beloved “Pa”, passed away peacefully October 13, 2016 at his homestead in Ranger, Texas surrounded by loving family.

He was a devoted and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Family visitation was held at Edwards Funeral Home in

Ranger, Texas, Saturday, October 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Services were held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 16th at Edwards Funeral Home in Ranger, Texas.

R L was born August 6, 1931, in Brownwood, Texas as the third and youngest son of Riley Edgar Miller and Rosie May (Dempsey) Miller. R L

graduated from Ranger High School in 1949 and married Nettie Watson of Throckmorton on the 8th of March, 1952 in Breckenridge, Texas.

R L was a devoted husband to Nettie who preceded him in death on October 11, 2009. R L served in the United States Army and was stationed briefly

overseas in Germany. After working in the oil field driving a truck, R L worked for Merchants Freight Lines as a long haul truck driver where he retired

after 33 years, but not before logging over 2.2 million roadway miles. In the final years of his long career, R L received 7 consecutive Merchants Company

Presidents Awards for safe and exemplary driving. He and Nettie lovingly raised four children and helped raise several grandchildren and nieces and nephews

while residing in Olney, Abilene, Euless and Ranger, Texas. They loved caring for everyone and always had and cherished a full household. Pa was also an

accomplished mechanic and repairman who could fix or repair anything. His children and grandchildren always seemed to provide lots of cars and things to practice on.

Pa loved and enjoyed his very active retirement years spent ranching and farming and caring for his “pet” cattle.

Survivors include his three children: daughter Kathy Bromhall, daughter Nancy George and son-in-law Zola, and son Kenneth Miller and daughter-in-law Gracie;

10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, RL was preceded in death by his son Randy Miller and his brothers,

Bob Miller, Ben Miller, Bud Miller and his sisters Violet (Miller) Basham and Velma "Babe" (Miller) Nichol.

In lieu of flowers may be sent to the US Renal Care dialysis facility in Eastland, Texas, and The National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can

be left at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.