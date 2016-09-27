Ramona Tharp Dudas Obituary

Ramona Tharp Dudas, age 85 of Rising Star passed away Friday, September 2, 2016, in Rising Star, Texas.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2016 at the Church of Christ in Rising Star, Texas with Terry Jackson officiating. Burial followed after the

service at Rising Star Cemetery in Rising Star, Texas. Visitation was held Sunday, September 4, 2016 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Rising Star, Texas.

Ramona was born on May 6, 1931 in Rising Star, Texas to the late Ennis and Ethel Folkner-Tharp. Ramona is the 7th of seven children and the was the last surviving child of

Ennis and Ethel. Ramona married Donald Dudas on December 4, 1964 in Ojai, CA who preceded her in death July 17, 2014. Ramona was a fighter, back when she had

a stroke and broke her hip she was taken to the hospital and a nurse stated "Well she's a goner". The next morning that nurse found out how wrong he was when family

called to check on her she was up in her bed eating breakfast! She loved living in California but Rising Star was where she truly loves to call home. Ramona "love to give"

she will be missed greatly by those who knew her.

Ramona is survived by her daughter, Coann O'Brien of Rising Star, Texas; Kevin O'Brien of Cisco, Texas.

Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Don Dudas; son, Charles Reynolds.