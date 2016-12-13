Reverend Daniel Castro Obituary

Reverend Daniel Castro 85, of Cisco went to be with his Lord and Savior December 13, 2016.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Thursday, December 15, 2016 at Primera Iglesia Bautista. Officiated by Reverend Tony Castro.

Burial will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday evening

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kimbrough Funeral Home.

Daniel was born April 2, 1931 in Crystal City, Texas to parents Rafael Castro and Dolores (Alvarado) Rodriguez. He was a graduate of Wayland Baptist College.

Pastor Daniel was a man of God who preached the Gospel and loved to help people. He was a missionary for the SBC and traveled to many places where he touched

so many lives. He went to Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala, and many other places singing and preaching. He ended his ministry here in Eastland Texas at

Primera Baptist Church where he preached for 15 years. Daniel married Maria Dolores Castro in 1973.

Survivors are his wife Delores of the home, Sons: Daniel Castro Jr. of Waco, Texas. Jose Castro and wife Rosie of Birmingham, Alabama; Carlos Castro

and wife Sorida of El Paso, Texas; and Reverend Tony Castro and wife Maury of Eastland, Texas.

Daughters: Rosie Marie Hoggard and husband Jason of Hilo, Hawaii; Gracy Perry of Fort Worth, Texas; Melinda Hanks of Houston, Texas; Esmeralda Castro

and husband Humberto of Del Rio, Texas; and Delia Castro of Cisco, Texas. Siblings: Anita Rodriguez, Betty Carrion, Barbara Walters, Ray Rodriguez,

Helen Bocanegra, Antonio Rodriguez Jr., and Gilbert Rodriguez and Daniel Rodriguez. Twenty-one grandchildren and Twenty Great Grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.