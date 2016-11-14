Richard Dee "R.D." Threet Obituary

EASTLAND – Richard Dee “R.D.” Threet, 87 of Eastland, passed away Friday November 11, 2016 in Eastland.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home in Eastland with Rev. Jimmy Lively officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hart Cemetery in Stephens County. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home Sunday, 2~4 p.m.

Mr. Threet was born on July 24, 1929 in Moran to Charlie Harper Threet and Mary Etta (Moore) Threet.

He was raised in Scranton. He served in the US Army from 1952 until 1954. He served in the Reserves until July, 1960.

He worked on electrical pipeline, worked in construction, as well as farming and ranching. He believed in hard work.

He married Georgia Alma Holt in Breckenridge in 1970. She preceded him in death in 1996. He was also preceded by

two brothers, Herman and Perry Lee Threet; and two sisters, Amy May Van, and Nancy Ables. He enjoyed raising

cattle and gardening. He was a member of the Merriman Baptist Church.

Survivors include a brother, Johnny Threet of Cisco; 2 sisters, Viola Campbell of Cisco, and Minnie Pearl Griffin of Eastland;

1 brother-in-law Billy Van of Abilene; a very dear friend and companion, Mary Lee Savage of Ranger; and many nieces,

nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as great-great nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be: Charlie McKinney, Perry McKinney, George McKinney, Raymond Threet ,

Steve Monty, and Joe Gilbert.

