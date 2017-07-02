Robert  “Robbie” Paul Brassfield Obituary

Zwolle, LA – Funeral services honoring the life of Robert “Robbie” Paul Brassfield, will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 9, 2017

at Rose-Neath Chapel in Many, LA with Reverend Tommy Bridges officiating. Burial will follow at Aimwell Baptist Cemetery

in Zwolle, LA. The family will receive family from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00P.M and will receive the public from 6:00P.M. to 8:00P.M.

Robbie Brassfield was born November 27, 1962 in Marshall, Ark to Robert Earl Brassfield and Virginia French and passed away on

February 4, 2017 in Shreveport, LA surrounded by his family at the age of 54.

Robbie started his career at a young age in Columbia, MS and later moved to Cisco, TX where he started his own roofing business.

He enjoyed great success in his roofing career for a span of more than 35 years. During those 35 years, he also built a successful trucking business,

which he devoted 20 years to. Robbie had a special talent and exhibited great passion for creating and building homes, buildings, apartments,

and much more. He had a love for helping others, including various charities, which he supported throughout his lifetime. Robbie had recently

retired to Lake Toledo Bend and continued to pursue his life-long love for traveling and spending time with family. Robbie’s love and presence

will be missed by all that knew him.

Proceeding him in death were his grandparents, Osie and Josephine Williams, Floyd and Florine Brassfield; Father, Earl Brassfield;

Half-sister, Earlene Townson; Half Brother, Jerry Brassfield.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Ruth “Shorty” Brassfield; mother Virginia French; daughters, Kimberly “Brassfield” Harris and

Crystal “Brassfield” Duncan; son, Robert “Stinker” Brassfield; Sister, Debra “Debbie” Elam; Brother, Mark Brassfield; Half Sisters, Teresa and Mindy;

Grandchildren, Tyler Jackson, Tanner Jackson, Gavin Duncan, Peyton Duncan, Noah Duncan, Eli Duncan, Anna Lea Hebron, Miranda Hebron and

Dawson Harris and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of loving friends.