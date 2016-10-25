Robert Bruce Speegle Obituary

Robert Bruce Speegle

January 10, 1943 -

October 24, 2016

Bruce, also known as “Pops”, was born and raised on the Speegle Homestead in the heart of Dan Horn Community that has

been in the family since 1889. He graduated from Cisco High School in 1961 and received his Bachelors of Science from

Tarleton State University several years later. Bruce was drafted into the army and served during the Vietnam Era.

He worked for many years in various jobs including Insurance (in New York City) and many years in construction all

over the South, Midwest, Western U.S., and Hawaii. He spent seven years in higher education where he served as director

of the Vocational Program at Brazosport College near Angleton, Texas. He later moved back home to Cisco to start his

own business, “Speegle Gulf”, and be close to family. He also farmed the homeplace and nearby acreage and raised cattle.

While working a stint of construction in Corpus Christi, Texas, he met and fell in love with his next door neighbor,

Lenora Baker. Shortly thereafter they were married and shared their lives for 36 years before her death on October 25, 2008.

While working in construction management in his later years he affectionately became known as “Pops” by many who knew

him, because of his commanding presence and knowledge on a jobsite and most importantly because of his loveable fatherly

presence to many young men who gravitated to him. Pops was always known to be fun loving and loved to be entertaining by

his cooking and storytelling. Pops enjoyed fishing and hunting, playing golf, camping, playing the piano and most important,

cooking and entertaining friends and family.

He was preceded in death by parents Johnie Woodrow Speegle and Lou Ella Speegle of Dan Horn Community, brother,

James Douglas Speegle, and wife Lenora Speegle.

Bruce is survived by his only son Robert Bruce Speegle, Jr, two granddaughters Jenna Hope Speegle and

Emma Brooke Speegle, his two brothers, Wayne and Jack Speegle, his sister, Linda Speegle and their spouses

and many nephews and nieces.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, October 27, 2016 at Chambers Funeral Home in Cisco.