Roger Porras Elizalda Obituary

CISCO- Roger Porras Elizalda, 60 of Cisco, passed away October 10, 2016.

Graveside Service will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, October 14, 2016 at Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco, Texas under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5-7 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

Roger was born June 13, 1956 in Brady, Texas to Jesse Estrada Elizalda and Connie (Porras) Elizalda. Roger attended school in Cisco and worked as a service station operator.

He is survived by his mother Connie of Cisco, children: Victoria Ann Cook of Houston and Jeffrey Dale Spurlen of Cisco. Siblings: David Elizalda of Cisco,

Brandon Elizalda of Weatherford, Martin Elizalda of Potosi, Jonny Porras of Ozona, Bonnie Lavender of Cisco, Delma Trice of Cisco, Olivia Smith and husband

Ray of Haughton, Louisiana, and Susan Loza of Cisco. Two grandchildren.

Roger was preceded in death by his Father: Jesse Elizalda and a brother, Jerry Elizalda.

.