Ronald Boy Vaughn Obituary

Ronald Boy Vaughn

EASTLAND – Ronald Boy Vaughn, 90 of Lake Leon, passed away Friday morning at his residence.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 1,2016 at Edwards Funeral Home with

Rev. Jim Wright officiating.

Burial will follow in Green Leaf Cemetery in Brownwood. The family will receive friends at the

funeral home Wed, 5~7:00 p.m.

Ron was born January 29, 1926 in Los Angeles, CA along with twin brother, Donald Lee Vaughn.

He moved to Brownwood, TX at age 3 months, and lived with his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. B.S. Boysen

and mother, Mrs.

Stevie B. Vaughn. He lived there until he joined the Navy on January 27, 1944, two days before his

18th birthday. He married Wanda White of Rising Star on March 9, 1945. She preceded him in death on

August 4, 1969. He was discharged from the Navy at San Pedro, CA on January 18, 1956. He worked

in the oilfield as a roustabout and pumper from 1948-1955. He moved to Austin, TX in 1955 and

attended the University of Texas. He lived in Austin for 28 years. He married Wanda’s cousin,

Faye Forgy on October 1, 1983. She preceded him in death on December 18, 2007. He lived in

Fort Worth for 1 ½ years and then moved to Eastland in August, 1985. He retired in 1988 to

help care for his mother, Stevie Vaughn who was in Valley View Nursing Home. She passed away in July 1990.

Survivors include Donna Williamson & husband Joe, and Marcia King & husband Gene, Chester

Forgey & wife Debbie, Donald Vaughn & wife Kristy, Wayne Vaughn & wife Christi, Sharron Vaughn

& husband Al Kazmir; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces & nephews.