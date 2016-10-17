Ronnie Neil Leonard Funeral Service

Ronnie Neil Leonard, age 74, formerly of Sipe Springs passed away, Saturday, October 15, 2016 in Austin, Texas. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at the First Baptist Church in Rising Star, Texas. Burial will follow after the service at Sipe Springs Cemetery in Comanche

County.

Visitation will be at the Higginbotham Funeral Home in Cross Plains from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2016.