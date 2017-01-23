Rose LoRee Kelly Alexander Obituary

Rose LoRee Kelly Alexander, age 30, went home to be with her Heavenly Father Saturday, January 21, 2017, after an automobile accident.

Rose was born November 18, 1986, in Eastland TX, to Robert and Marlo Kelly. She was a life-long resident of Eastland County, and attended

Eastland schools. Rose worked at Sonic, starting as a car hop, and later as the friendly face we all know and loved in the drive-thru.

Rose LoRee was a very adventurous spirit. She enjoyed the great outdoors, camping, hiking, swimming, and loved taking her precious daughters

on many fun adventures. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She will be missed by all.

Rose is survived by her parents Robert and Marlo Kelly, her two daughters, Skylar and Peyton, her two sisters Falon and Ryan,

and brother in law Patrick. She is also survived by grandmothers Frances and Ruth, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by grandfather Robert, mother in law Nelda, and uncle Ray.

A Memorial celebrating Rose’s life will be held at a later date.