Roy Allen Breedlove Obituary

Age 57, from Cisco, Texas left this earth Sunday October 23rd, after short but well

fought battle with cancer.

He was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Wesley Abner Breedlove and Roberta Joan Sanders,

both preceded him. Roy lived and worked in the Fort Worth area his entire life until he moved to

Cisco in 2011. In 2012 he started work on the nightshift at local convenience store and found

happiness and joy for the people he served. Roy was also a fan, he loved football with a passion.

He also found great joy in classic rock and driving around the back roads early in the morning when he got off work.

Roy was also preceded in death by his older brother Wesley Charles. Today he is survived by another

brother James Breedlove and family from Benbrook, John Elmer Breedlove of Fort Worth, niece

Christie Dalton and family of Saginaw, and nephews Christopher Breedlove and family from

California and Leland Breedlove of Benbrook Texas. In addition there are many cousins and extended family members.

There are plans for a memorial, those plans will be announced. Roy will be missed by all.