Ruth Rosenquest Smith Obituary

EASTLAND – Ruth Rosenquest Smith, 98 of Eastland, went to her Heavenly Home, Thursday December 8, 2016 at Eastland Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 12 Noon until 2 pm Monday, December 12, 2016 at the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, with funeral services immediately

following at 2 pm

Mrs. Smith was born May 28, 1918 in Eastland, the middle of five girls, to Nels Nelson Rosenquest and Ethyl Mary (Thompson) Rosenquest.

She was married to Robert Martin until he was pronounced KIA during WWII. She later married Willis Garrett Smith.

She worked at Eastland National Bank and retired in 1983. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and served as a “Pink Lady”

at the Eastland Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed Bridge Club, family, and the Dallas Cowboys. She had a deep love for her country.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Nell St.John, Annie Laurie McKenzie, Edith Tully, and Jeanne Wood.

Survivors include 2 sons, Philip Rosenquest Smith, and Rhett Rosenquest Smith; grandchildren, Mary Beth McBain & husband Mike,

Garrett Smith & wife Amy, Jenna Smith, and Sarah Smith; great-grandchildren, Tara Nored, Thomas Graham Smith, Jo Beth Smith, Devin Reimer,

Brayden Reimer, and Olli Anna Byars.

In Lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations in Mrs. Smith’s name be made to the Eastland Memorial Hospital.