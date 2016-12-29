Senorina G. (Cindy) Herrera Obituary

Senorina G. (Cindy) Herrera was born to Joe and Rosa Martinez Gallegos on April 22, 1935 in Ranger, Texas

and went home to her Heavenly Father on December 26, 2016.

Cindy was a homemaker, a loving mother and a loving wife. She took great joy in taking care of her husband

and children and was a longtime resident in Eastland County.

Cindy is preceded in death by her father and mother, two brothers, one sister, and the love of her life husband, Raul Herrera.

Cindy is survived by a son, Addy Herrera and a daughter, Rosemary Herrera, along with many nieces, nephews,

and numerous friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 6pm to 7pm. Rosary at 7pm, at

Edwards Funeral Home Eastland.

Services for Cindy will be Monday, January 2, 2017, 11 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Eastland, Texas.

Condolences can be made online: www.edwards-funeral-homes.com