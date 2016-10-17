Sherman Dean Hendricks Obituary

Sherman Dean Hendricks, 80, of Cisco passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2016

at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Sherman was born on December 1, 1935 in Dallas, Texas. He called Cisco his home for more

than 22 years and spent most of his life working as a paper hanger.

Sherman started out life as an orphan but he never allowed that to be his legacy. He wanted to be

remembered as a loving husband and loving step father to his two stepsons and two step daughters.

He will also be remembered as a hardworking and honest man.

Sherman was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Eric Shoe, Sherman Dean, and Donna Carter.

Sherman is survived by his ex-wife, Barbara Mc Ginnis; two step sons, Roger Reed, Paul Reed and wife Debbie;

and two step daughters, Donna Shoe and husband Jerry and Erica Shoe; along with 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

