Sondra Kay Merrill-Pope Obituary

Sondra Kay Merrill-Pope, age 47, of Burkett, TX, passed away in Abilene on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in Cross Plains, Texas

with David Wallace officiating. Burial will follow the service at Burkett Cemetery in Burkett, Texas. The family will have a

time of visitation from 10:00 – Noon, Friday at Higginbotham Funeral Home, Cross Plains, TX.

Sondra was born on May 13, 1969 in Rankin, TX to the James Richard Merrill and Johnnie Mae Harris-Merrill. Sondra went to High School in Sonora, TX

and graduated in 1987. Her life focus was her family and her yard. She was an avid gardener who loved to nurture her family and plants.

She was a caregiver who gave 100 % of herself to care for her family. Her sense of humor and laughter made everyone feel special.

Sondra is survived by husband, Landon K. Pope of Burkett, TX; 4 sons, Ryan S. Johnson of Merkel, TX; Richard T. Johnson of Coleman, TX;

Hayden C. Pope of Coleman, TX; Baylor S. Pope of Burkett, TX; 1 granddaughter, Kaitlyn Johnson and another grandchild on the way;

father, James R. Merrill of Rising Star, TX; sister, Pam K. Tankersley and husband, Scott of Coleman, TX; Judy Fawcett and husband, Lee of Gordon, TX;

Sallie Boyett and husband, Donovon of Moran, TX; brother, John C. Merrill of Ft. Worth, TX; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ken and Jan Baker of Burkett, TX.

She was preceded in death her mother, Johnnie Mae Merrill and brother, James M. Merrill.