Stella Pappas McCanlies Obituary

AZLE -- Stella Pappas McCanlies, 90, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Azle. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Biggers Funeral Chapel in Lake Worth. Interment: 3 p.m. Tuesday in Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Mrs. McCanlies and her husband, Jack, owned and operated a ranch in Stephens County. She moved to the Azle area after

the loss of her husband in 1997.

Stella was preceded in death by husband of 39 years, Jack Edward McCanlies; parents, Theo Pappas Sr. and Kathryn Tesar Pappas;

brother, Ted Pappas Jr.; sisters, Irene Yadon, Helene Sorenson, Alice Miller and Christine Kundysek.

Survivors: Brother, Tony Pappas (Janet) of Fort Worth; sisters, Lou Woolsey of Azle and Sophia Garbin (Tom) of Las Vegas, Nev.;

a number of nieces and nephews; and many special friends, including Annell, Mary, Sue and Randy.