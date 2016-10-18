Thelma Louise “Lou” Parrish Brown Grider Obituary

Thelma Louise “Lou” Parrish Brown Grider, age 90, of Cross Plains passed away, Monday, October 17, 2016 in Abilene, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2016 at the Higginbotham Funeral Home in Cross Plains, Texas with

Kevin Morton officiating and Ronnie White assisting. Burial will follow after the service at Cross Plains Cemetery in Cross Plains, Texas.

Visitation will be at the Higginbotham Funeral Home in Cross Plains from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2016.