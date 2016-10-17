Thelma "Ma" Wesley Obituary

RANGER – Thelma “Ma” Wesley, 103 of Ranger, passed away Sunday October 16, 2016 at her home.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Necessity Cemetery directed by Edwards Funeral Home of Ranger.

Mrs. Wesley was born October 5, 1913 in Stephens County to Collier Clifton Jackson and Meade Evelyn (Stanford) Jackson.

She married Oliver Wesley on February 16, 1935 in Ranger. She was a homemaker. While in high school she enjoyed playing basketball.

Later in life she played softball. She loved her dog and especially spending time with her family.

Mrs. Wesley was preceded in death by her husband Oliver on January 3, 2006; three sons, Mack Wesley in 1979,

and Earl Wesley and Jim Wesley in 1998. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Susan Yvonne Wesley in 1962.

Survivors include three sons, Dave Wesley of Ranger, Jack Wesley of Granbury, and Joe Wesley of Ranger; one daughter,

Mary “Sis” Mathis of Ranger; eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

