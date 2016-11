Therennie Crites-McCrohan, age 79, of Cross Plains, TX, passed away on Monday, November 28 2016 in Rising Star, TX.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 1, 2016 at Higginbotham Funeral Home in Cross Plains, TX.

A visitation will be held from 10-12 PM, Thursday before the service at 2:00 PM.