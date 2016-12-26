Thomas Edward Darnell obituary

Thomas Edward Darnell, 69, of Rising Star, Texas passed away December 20, 2016 at Brownwood Regional Hospital, Brownwood, Texas.

Tom was born January 8, 1947, in Gorman, Texas, to Raleigh Edward and Rubye Ray Parker Darnell. He was a graduate of Rising Star High School and attended

Howard Payne University and Tarleton University. He lived most of his life in Rising Star, Texas. He was a kind and loving person and a beloved brother.

Survivors include his sister Daneilia Darnell Harrell and husband Jeff of Brownwood, Texas, and brother Ray Darnell and wife Jean of Eastland, Texas;

numerous nieces and their children and a nephew.

The family will have a private service at a later date.