Thomas (Tommy) Monroe Alford Jr. Obituary

EASTLAND – Thomas (Tommy) Monroe Alford Jr. went to be with his Lord & Savior on September 16, 2016.

Services will be 10 AM Tuesday, September 20th at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Roberts officiating, burial will follow in the

Eastland City Cemetery. The family will accept friends 6-8 PM Monday, September 19th at Edwards Funeral Home.

Tommy was raised in the Texas Electric Village at the Power Plant in Eastland. Attended school in Olden first through twelfth grades.

He joined the army right out of school. He spent 3 years in the service. Following his time in the army he settled in Dallas to work as a

plumber for his Uncle Howard Alford. He met and married Wanda King. He traveled to several different states as a Union plumber.

They moved to Eastland in 1977 where he established his plumbing business, A & D Plumbing. As a licensed master plumber he

serviced both commercial and residential. After retiring they loved having the family at their lake house for the 4th of July. He loved his

family and friends. He was always willing to volunteer his help for any building project or anything anyone needed. His hobbies were

woodworking and playing 42.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wanda Faye King Alford; sisters, Helen Jean Sizelan of Irving, Margaret C. Southern of Weatherford,

and Elizabeth Ann Smith of Broken Bow, OK; sister in law, Princess Alford Krantz; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews,

and great great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Monroe Alford and Lenorah Elizabeth Wilson Alford; two brothers, Jerry Franklin Alford

and Phillip Douglas Alford.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Kindred Hospice (959 E. Main St. Eastland, TX 76448).

