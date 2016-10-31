Van Everett Chambers, Jr. Obituary

CISCO- Van Everett Chambers Jr. 75, of Cisco passed away October 21, 2016 in Eastland, Texas. Funeral Service were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2016

at First Baptist Church in Cisco with Reverend Howard Stovall officiating. Burial was in Scranton Cemetery under the direction of

Kimbrough Funeral Home. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home chapel.

Van was born January 8, 1941 in Bossier City LA. To Van Everett Chambers and Viola Fay (Sneed) Chambers. Van was a US Navy veteran.

He was a welder and worked in the natural gas transmission industry a former employee of El Paso Natural.

He married Patsy Lee Barrett November 9, 1964 in Odessa, Texas.

Survivors are wife Patsy of Cisco, Daughter: Kimberly Speegle and husband Gary of Comanche, Texas. Siblings: Marlene Sanders and husband

Andy of Cross Plains, Texas, Jerry Chambers of Gallis LA., DeeAnna Peacock and Gary of Texarkana, Texas. Develle Smith and husband

Randy of Olive Branch, Miss., Angela Whittington and husband Paul of Novice, Texas.

Grandchildren: Jordan Speegle and wife Kaylen of Stephenville, Jaime Lindsey and husband Bo of College Station.

Great Grandchildren: Lexy Speegle, Hudson Speegle and Quinn Lindsey.

He was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Chambers and daughter Tonya Chambers.

.