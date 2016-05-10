Venita Marie Rector Obituary

Venita Marie Rector, 74, of New Ulm, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 3, 2016. She passed after a brief illness at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus, TX.

Venita came into to this world on May 10, 1942 to Reuben and Marie (Harwell) Coats in Eastland, Texas. On February 14, 2010, she married Bobby Rector. Venita worked as a

Postmaster for the United States Postal Service in Eastland and Moran, Texas before she retired and moved to Columbus Texas. She was a devoted member of the West Oak

Church of Christ. Venita was often referred to as “Aunty” by her beloved church family.

Venita is survived by her daughter, Pam Zavidny and her husband Dennis of Katy, TX; her son, Dudley Raymond and his wife Bridget of Celina, TX; a brother,

Kelly Coats of Llano, TX; and six loving grandchildren, Heidi Raymond, Tucker Raymond, Brittney Raymond, Cooper Raymond, Summerlee Zavidny and Savanna Zavidny.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben Coats and Marie (Harwell) Coats; her Husband, Bobby Rector and her brother, Reuben Carroll Coats.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 7, 2016, 11:00 am at Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus, TX, with Steven Cuffle officiating. Visitation will be held Friday,

from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at Henneke Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest along with family members in the Dennis Cemetery, located in Callahan County.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to further the works of the West Oak Church of Christ, P.O. Box 95, Columbus, TX 78934.

Online condolences can be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.