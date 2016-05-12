Vera Joyce Berry Obituary

CISCO- Vera Joyce Berry 83 of Cisco went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 29, 2016.

Funeral Service was held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 2, 2016 at I-20 Church of Christ officiated by Denny Sneed and Dr. Shawn Johnson.

Burial was at Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home. Visitation was held Thursday evening 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

at Kimbrough Funeral Home Chapel.

Joyce was born August 16, 1933 to Paul Jones and Minnie Mae (Stiles) Sneed in Yellow Mound, Texas. She married Ross McCaghren in 1960.

He preceded her in death in 1984. Joyce owned Philpott Florist in Cisco. She was an outstanding cook and worked at Ruth’s Country Kitchen in Cisco.

She also made pies and cakes for the public. Joyce married Ralph Milton Berry September 12, 1987 at the I-20 Church of Christ in Cisco. She continued to

work for many years at the Eastland Livestock Auction as a bookkeeper until her retirement. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her

family, enjoyed cooking and working in the yard and all the aspects of being a farm wife. She worked hard throughout her life, and took pride in her accomplishments.

Survivors are her husband Ralph of Cisco, Children: David McCaghren and wife Patti of Abilene, Texas; Diana Denson and husband Terry of

Desdemona, Texas; Johnny McCaghren and wife Cindy of Brownwood, Texas; Penny Matthews and husband Gene of Cisco, Texas; and

Shannon Berry and wife Kim of Abilene, Texas. Brother: Harold Sneed and wife Marci of Leonard, Texas; and Vernon Sneed of Stephenville, Texas.

Grandchildren: Shelby Helm and husband Brian, Brittany Davis and husband Jessie, Haley McCaghren, John Ross McCaghren, Tiffany McCaghren,

Crystal Tipton , Lindsey Tipton, Quentin Berry, Blake Berry and Katye Richardson, and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Minnie, Husband: Ross; Siblings: Horace Sneed, Fletcher Sneed, Frank Sneed, Paul Sneed, Tilley Sneed,

George Sneed, Gertrue McConnell, Grandson: Brandon Denson, several sister-in-law’s and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials are requested to: Lake Cisco Christian Camp Foundation, 1309 Bliss St. Cisco, Texas 76437.

.